Oak Hill teacher arrested, accused of touching teen

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A 33-year-old man who teaches at Oak Hill High School was arrested Friday.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says Mitchel Hueston turned himself in after a four-week investigation into allegations he had touched a 16-year-old girl inappropriately during the summer of 2016.

Hueston has been charged with Child Seduction, a Level 6 felony. Upon learning of the allegations, the Oak Hill Administration placed Hueston on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.