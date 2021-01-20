NY Gov Trying To Buy COVID Vaccines

New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo has made news in the recent days in regards to he was trying to find a way for the state itself to purchase COVID-19 vaccines for its own distribution rather than just waiting for the allotment already made by the Federal Government. A move in which, is not sitting well with many including Kayla who weighed in her thoughts during “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” in regards to Cuomo’s move to try and get ahead of everyone else in line waiting on vaccines.

