NWS in Northern Indiana warns of wind chill, extremely low temperatures

INDIANA, (WOWO) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Northern Indiana warns cold temperatures are expected through the end of 2017, especially Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for northern Indiana, northwest Ohio and portions of southern Lower Michigan.

Low temperatures are expected tonight into tomorrow morning, ranging from -5 degrees Fahrenheit to 0 degrees inland, and from 1 to 7 degrees near Lake Michigan. Wind chill can cause temperatures to drop as low as -15 to -19 degrees, especially near Rochester, IN.

The coldest wind chills can cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, and hypothermia can occur. It’s important to remember to wear appropriate clothing, like hats gloves and face masks, if going outdoors today and Wednesday.

For more information, head to nws.noaa.gov.