NWS Northern Indiana reports winter storm and lake effect snow

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne and surrounding areas can expect an upcoming winter storm and lake effect snow starting Friday night and continuing until Sunday morning.

One to three inches of snow are expected in most areas, with five to nine inches of lake effect snow expected in northwest Indiana and far southwest Lower Michigan.

Southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph are expected Friday night, and speeds will increase to 20 to 30 mph by Saturday morning. Gusts up to 35 mph can be expected closer to Lake Michigan on Saturday, which will lead to areas of drifting snow through Sunday morning.

Area residents should prepare for slick, snow covered roads, low visibility and sudden white outs throughout the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana suggests keeping a winter travel kit in your vehicle that includes safety supplies like sand, rope, snacks, water, first aid materials, cell charger, shovel, blanket, flashlight and an ice scraper/windshield brush.

It’s also important to check the weather forecast and road conditions each day before leaving the house.