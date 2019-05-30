NWS: EF-3 tornado impacted Wells, Blackford Counties

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Nine homes were damaged by an EF-3 tornado that touched down in Wells County Monday night.

The National Weather Service confirmed the twister Wednesday, initially rating it an EF-1, saying it also impacted Blackford County. Some barns and trees were also damaged by the storm.

An EF-3 tornado has wind speeds between 136 and 165 miles per hour.

It was one of eight that hit Indiana on Memorial Day, including an EF-2 that damaged two homes in Grant County.

Now the Service is warning about flooding in area rivers, with even more rain expected today and Saturday.