NWS crews to survey possible tornado damage

Carli Luca
NORTHERN INDIANA (WOWO): The National Weather Service is dispatching two survey teams to evaluate tornado damage after severe storms hit the region Monday night.

One team will be working from southeast Fulton County to northern Wabash County.

The other will be surveying the area from Grant County to Wells County.

The National Weather Service says they will not be releasing any definitive details on tornadoes that touched down until the surveys are completed.

