NWS crews to survey possible tornado damage

NORTHERN INDIANA (WOWO): The National Weather Service is dispatching two survey teams to evaluate tornado damage after severe storms hit the region Monday night.
One team will be working from southeast Fulton County to northern Wabash County.
The other will be surveying the area from Grant County to Wells County.
The National Weather Service says they will not be releasing any definitive details on tornadoes that touched down until the surveys are completed.
Photos from yesterday this is near County Road 600 N and State Road 13 in Grant County no injuries reported in either home. So far the most extensive damage in the @ISPPeru District is in the Akron, Macy, and Rural Somerset areas. No major injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/dW6lJRIXHV
— Sgt. Tony Slocum (@ISPPeru) May 28, 2019