NWS confirms storm damage in Fremont was caused by tornado

FREMONT, Ind. (WOWO): The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in northern Indiana early Monday morning.

Just before 3am, an EF-1 tornado with 100 mile-per-hour winds snapped trees, tore off roofs, and destroyed several small outbuildings in Fremont, in Steuben County.

It spawned just west of Interstate 69, near State Road 127, and tracked east across the Country Meadows Golf Course. It continued across some farm property south of Clear Lake before dissipating in an open field.

Another EF-1 tornado hit St. Joseph County. No injuries were reported in either case.