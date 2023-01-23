NWS: Anywhere from 4 to 12 Inches of snow is possible across Indiana

STATEWIDE (Network Indiana- A winter storm is coming to Indiana. The National Weather Service expects substantial snow to begin moving into the state Tuesday night and move through Wednesday.

“This is really a system that has a lot of qualities for being one of our classic snowmakers across the state. It really will end up being a pretty widespread snowstorm,” said Randy Bowers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Anywhere between four and 10 inches of snow could arrive in central Indiana with some heavier amounts being possible further north, but Bowers believes the specifics won’t be known until Tuesday.

“There’s a pretty good chance we’ll see close to six inches around central Indiana. How far south that may be is in question at this point. We’ll need to gather more data,” said Bowers.

Bowers thinks the snow will start moving in late Tuesday night and then weaken by Wednesday night.

“For the most part, the accumulating snow should be gone by late Wednesday,” said Bowers.

You are advised to make alternate travel plans if you can.

“Keep in mind that you may need to think about adjusting your travel plans to accommodate the difficult travel conditions,” said Bowers.