Nurse diagnosed with COVID-19 released from hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A local nurse who has been fighting the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has recovered enough to go home from the hospital.

33-year-old Stacy Rodriguez announced on Facebook that she had recovered enough to be released, according to the Journal Gazette.

“There were days I didn’t know if I would make it. I thought I was dying,” she wrote. I cried when I first left my family at home and went to the ER. I thought I would go here and die alone. I wanted more time at home with my family because of that fear,” she wrote. “I felt like when I walked through my front door that there’s a good chance I may not walk through it (again).”

She was admitted to the hospital on March 26th, about ten days after she first noticed symptoms. A hospital spokesperson says they have been monitoring anyone she came into contact with.