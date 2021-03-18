Nurse accused of stealing patient’s medication

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne nurse has been arrested for stealing medication from a patient.

42-year-old Patrick Griffin faces a felony charge of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or deceit, according to the Journal Gazette.

Griffin was caught after he was confronted in an employee lounge of Lutheran Hospital and admitted to stealing morphine and other painkillers from a long-term patient to deal with his own back pain. Griffin was supposed to be giving the patient the medication every two hours, but reportedly only dosed them once a day.

Griffin is out of jail on his own recognizance and is due to appear in court on May 5th. It’s unclear if he’s still employed at Lutheran.