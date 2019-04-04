Number of college-bound Indiana students drops

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Less Indiana high school graduates are headed for college.

That’s according to a new report by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, who say 63% of 2017 graduates went straight to college after high school, which is down from 64% and 65% the two prior years respectively.

The Journal Gazette reports that locally, only 54% of Fort Wayne Community Schools graduates are college-bound. That number is at 63% for East Allen County Schools, 78% for Northwest Allen County Schools, and 81% for Southwest Allen County Schools.

A bright spot in the report is the news that those students who are seeking a degree are entering college with a few credits already, and apparently feeling more prepared for the work.