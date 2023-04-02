NTT Renews, Video Game Woes, Texas Preview

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This week’s episode: NTT and NTT Data renew with IndyCar as the title sponsor with a multi-year agreement, IndyCar’s video game with Motorsport Games is on hold until at least 2024 plus a preview of Sunday’s PPG 375 at Texas Motor Speedway.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

