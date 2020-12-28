NPPC: Anti-Meat Group Shows “True Colors”

Last week, the head of an anti-meat extremist group posed as the CEO of a major pork producer during a national television interview. The National Pork Producers Council says the conversation contained “outrageous and false claims” about the U.S. pork industry and the challenges it faced during COVID-19.

NPPC President Howard “A.V.” Roth had a sharp response to the interview.

“Taking advantage of this black-swan event to drive an anti-meat, anti-livestock agriculture agenda is reprehensible,” Roth says. “These radical extremist groups who typically work shrouded in secrecy and false identities, frequently by breaking the law, are only able to propagate their false narrative by fooling journalists and posing as credible sources.”

Despite the enormous challenges of 2020, Roth says hundreds of thousands of committed farmers and others employed in pork production remain dedicated to keeping Americans and consumers around the world supplied with affordable, nutritious protein.

“COVID-19 has caused record numbers of Americans to be food insecure,” he adds. “U.S. pork producers are proud to help feed those in need, and these extremist groups should be ashamed of their stunts. Apparently, there’s no low point for their actions.”