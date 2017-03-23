Notre Dame says all students in London safe after attack

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) _ The University of Notre Dame says all of its 167 students currently studying in London are safe following an attack there that left at least five people dead.

The university says nine of the 167 were serving in internships with Parliament at the time of Wednesday’s attack.

A knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage, plowing a car into pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge before stabbing a police officer to death inside the gates of Parliament. Besides those killed, about 20 other people were injured in what Prime Minister Theresa May condemned as a “sick and depraved terrorist attack.”