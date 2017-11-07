Notre Dame reverses course on contraceptive coverage

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO): Notre Dame will make contraception coverage available to employees and graduate students at no-cost in 2018.

In a letter sent to employees Tuesday, the university explained that the plan will come from a plan that is administered and funded independently of the university.

Meritan Health and OptumRx will administer the program. In their statement, they acknowledge their “Catholic teaching” about the use of contraceptives, but admits the “plurality of religious and other convictions among its employees” led to the new plan being offered.

Last week, the university announced it would drop the contraceptive coverage in the wake of the Trump Administration rolling back an Obamacare requirement to provide contraceptive coverage.

Notre Dame reportedly has sent a similarly-worded letter to grad students.

Here’s the letter Notre Dame sent to employees:

RELATED: Notre Dame Ends Free Contraceptive Coverage for Employees