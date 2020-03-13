Northwest Allen County Schools to close through April 10

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Northwest Allen County Schools will close and do e-learning through April 10 due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that district officials hope to resume classes on buildings on April 13.

A letter to parents and guardians by NACS says the following:

Dear Parents and Guardians,

After consulting with the Allen County Department of Health, Northwest Allen County Schools officials announced today that NACS will close school beginning Monday, March 16, in effort to increase student and staff health and safety while slowing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, March 18, eLearning activities will begin. Instructional activities are NOT being planned for March 16 or 17.

It is our intention to reopen schools on Monday, April 13.

We realize there are many questions to be answered. To ensure that we have accurate information to share, additional information will be sent prior to beginning eLearning instruction on Wednesday, March 18. Thank you for your patience as we work through an unprecedented situation.

Respectfully,

Chris Himsel

Superintendent