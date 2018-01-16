Northwest Allen County Schools to ask voters for referendum approval

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Voters will decide on a $34-million referendum for Northwest Allen County Schools this May.

The district wants to build a new elementary school, plus make safety and efficiency improvements to other district buildings, but they need public approval to raise property taxes by nearly $103 a year for a home worth $173,300.

The Journal Gazette reports the district has added about 500 elementary students since 2009 and plans to see more growth by 2022.

A political action committee called Friends of Northwest Allen County Schools has been set up to get the word out about the referendum.