Northwest Allen County Schools to ask voters for referendum approval

By
Darrin Wright
-
0
172
(Source: https://goo.gl/FDEm2s License: https://goo.gl/VAhsB)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Voters will decide on a $34-million referendum for Northwest Allen County Schools this May.

The district wants to build a new elementary school, plus make safety and efficiency improvements to other district buildings, but they need public approval to raise property taxes by nearly $103 a year for a home worth $173,300.

The Journal Gazette reports the district has added about 500 elementary students since 2009 and plans to see more growth by 2022.

A political action committee called Friends of Northwest Allen County Schools has been set up to get the word out about the referendum.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here