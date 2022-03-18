Northrop teacher accused of punching student in the face

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Northrop teacher is charged with battery after he was accused of punching a student in the face while breaking up a fight.

Danny Lively, 57, struck the student according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Fort Wayne Police were called to Northrop High School at around 5 p.m. on March 7 after reports of a fight. Officers say video shows a fight between two students.

A teacher’s aide stepped in between the students trying to break up the fight. Court documents reveal Lively then stepped in between the boys, pushed one of them who then swatted at Lively’s hand. Police say Lively then punched the boy in the face. The boy then fell to the ground and Lively then allegedly got on top of him before the boy was able to free himself.

Lively reportedly told police that the boy was wearing an employee t-shirt, so he believed he was an adult trying to fight a student. Lively told officers that he tried to break up the fight and told the boy to walk away, but the boy said to him, “What are you going to do you fat old man?”

Fort Wayne Community Schools could not be reached for comment.