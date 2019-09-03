Northeastern REMC and I&M crews to help with hurricane Dorian recovery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Northeastern REMC and Indiana Michigan Power both have crews waiting with equipment to send down to Florida to help out with damage caused by hurricane Dorian.

Four lineworkers from REMC have joined lineworkers from across the state to assist the Central Florida Electric Cooperative and more than 4,200 miles of powerlines that are expected to be affected by Dorian.

I&M crews plan to leave within the next 24 hours and hope to be in position to respond once it is safe to help with restoration efforts. The majority of employees from I&M deploying to Florida will be mechanics and forestry experts. Indiana Michigan Power also plans to send health and safety experts, assessors and fleet mechanics as part of the effort.