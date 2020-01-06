Northeastern Indiana nature preserve gets 40-acre addition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A swampy nature preserve in northeastern Indiana is growing by 40 acres thanks to a financial gift from an anonymous donor.

The Little River Wetlands Project announced Monday that it had purchased the mostly undeveloped property from Republic Services, a recycling and garbage company, to expand Eagle Marsh. The acquisition boosts the nature preserve’s footprint to 831 acres southwest of Fort Wayne.

The Journal Gazette reports that purchase price for the land was not disclosed, but it was funded by a local couple who prefer to remain anonymous, and grants from The Nature Conservancy and the Ropchan Foundation.