Northeast Indiana Works hosting job fair in Angola

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Northeast Indiana Works is hosting the Steuben County Job and Career Fair Wednesday in Angola. The afternoon job fair will be held at Angola High School located at 625 S John McBride Avenue.

The event is open to the public and features more than 20 companies and staffing agencies, including manufacturing, insurance and retail. The job fair will also include at least three Indiana colleges, a training provider and representatives from WorkOne Northeast, according to Inside Indiana Business.

Students will be able to attend from 1:00 p.m., to 3:00 p.m., and then the job fair will be open from 3:30 p.m., to 5:00 p.m., to the general public.