Northeast Indiana trick-or-treat times

INDIANA, (WOWO) – It’s almost time to bring out the costumes and treat bags… Halloween is just one day away! Do you know the designated trick-or-treat times allotted to your city?

It’s important to remind children to always travel in groups while trick-or-treating, and only visit homes with illuminated front porch or exterior lighting.

  • 5 to 7 p.m.
    • Fremont, IN
    • Angola, IN
    • Kendallville, IN
    • Avilla, IN
    • Ligonier, IN
    • Butler, IN
    • Garrett, IN
    • Saint Joe, IN
    • Huntertown, IN
    • Portland, IN
  • 5 to 8 p.m.
    • Wolcottville, IN
  • 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
    • Rome City
    • Fort Wayne, IN
    • Bluffton, IN (begins at 5 p.m.)
  • 6 to 8 p.m.
    • Auburn, IN
    • South Whitley, IN
    • Leo, IN
    • New Haven, IN
    • Hoagland, IN
    • Ossian, IN
    • Huntington, IN

