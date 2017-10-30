Northeast Indiana trick-or-treat times

INDIANA, (WOWO) – It’s almost time to bring out the costumes and treat bags… Halloween is just one day away! Do you know the designated trick-or-treat times allotted to your city?
It’s important to remind children to always travel in groups while trick-or-treating, and only visit homes with illuminated front porch or exterior lighting.
- 5 to 7 p.m.
- Fremont, IN
- Angola, IN
- Kendallville, IN
- Avilla, IN
- Ligonier, IN
- Butler, IN
- Garrett, IN
- Saint Joe, IN
- Huntertown, IN
- Portland, IN
- 5 to 8 p.m.
- Wolcottville, IN
- 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Rome City
- Fort Wayne, IN
- Bluffton, IN (begins at 5 p.m.)
- 6 to 8 p.m.
- Auburn, IN
- South Whitley, IN
- Leo, IN
- New Haven, IN
- Hoagland, IN
- Ossian, IN
- Huntington, IN