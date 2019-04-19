Northeast Indiana sees population growth

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Five northeast Indiana counties saw population growth higher than the statewide average last year.

Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Wells, and Whitley Counties all saw growth between 0.6% and 0.9% according to U.S. Census Bureau numbers reported on by the Journal Gazette. Allen County’s population stands at 375,351, which is a little more than 3,100 residents more than last year.

Every county in northeast Indiana saw some growth, with Steuben County matching the state’s rate of 0.5% and Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange and Noble counties coming in under that.

A little less than half of Allen County’s 1,244 new residents in 2018 were from outside the United States.