Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership Unveils 3-Year Plan To Help Growth Across Region

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership announced the 11-county region’s 3-year strategic plan. The rolling strategic plan for 2023 through 2025 outlines how Northeast Indiana will continue to build an economically resilient region by increasing the region’s competitiveness to attract new investment.

Officials say the plan presents pragmatic and forward-looking strategies for positioning Northeast Indiana as the location of choice for all businesses and people determined to be tomorrow’s market leaders. Plan development revealed Northeast Indiana must pivot to compete for higher value-added economic activities, rather than solely compete on cost or incentives.

You can read more about the plan here.