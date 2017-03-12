Northeast Indiana projects getting some much needed backing

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Projects in Northeast Indiana are getting some much needed backing from the state.

The Regional Cities Initiative has had funding approved by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, to help move along projects in the region.

The state will give around 320,000 dollars to the renovation of the Enterprise Center in Angola, 3-point-5-million to the redevelopment of North Buffalo Street in Warsaw, and nearly 500,000 for the expansion of the South Adams Trail system in Adams County.