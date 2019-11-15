Northeast Indiana per capita income grows

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Workers in northeast Indiana are earning more now than they did in recent years, but the region still trails the national average.

According to numbers released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, Northeast Indiana’s per capita income grew by 4.7% from 2017 to 2018, translating to an increase in personal income by just over $2,000 on average to a yearly average salary of just under $45,000.

The national rate, however, was up almost 5% for the same time period.

“Northeast Indiana’s 2018 PCPI (per capita personal income) growth rate, accelerating well above the 2017 rate, is clearly good news,” said John Sampson, president and CEO of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership. “Several counties in the region showed very strong gains above national rates. We are growing faster than Indiana’s overall rate and yet, have fallen short of national trends. The future of our region depends on our success in attracting and retaining a skilled workforce to meet the needs of regional employers, and raising regional prosperity against national trends is a key factor. Working together as a region, we must remain focused on our goals and strive to increase business investment in our 11-county region.”

Steuben County saw the biggest growth in our area at 7.53%. See full details below: