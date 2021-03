FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two area counties have the lowest unemployment rates in the State according to the latest numbers released by the Department of Workforce Development.

Adams and LaGrange County tied for the lowest unemployment rates in Indiana at 2.7%. DeKalb, Wells and Whitley Counties tied at 3.4 and Steuben was at 3.6%. Allen County came in at 4.2%. The City of Fort Wayne saw an uptick in unemployment last month, from 4.3 to 4.5%