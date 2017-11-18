Northeast Fire Department raising funds for firefighter’s family

GRABILL, Ind. (WOWO): An Allen County fire department is hoping you’ll be in a giving mood to help one of their colleagues this weekend.

The Northeast Fire Department is raising money for the family of firefighter Christopher Thompson, whose wife Heidi was recently diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The department is asking the public to come together to help cover some of the family’s medical bills, through a special pancake and sausage breakfast this Saturday from 7 to 11am.

It’s $6 per person, and all you can eat. It’ll be at the Grabill Volunteer Fire Department on State Street.