DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The northbound lanes of I-69 are currently closed south of Auburn as crews work to clear up a fiery crash.

The Indiana Department of Transportation reports a semi caught fire around 1 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 325.

As of 3:15 p.m., northbound traffic is still being diverted at Union Chapel Road.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area for the time being.