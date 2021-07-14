North Side High School teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with a student

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) In the wake of the sex-scandal at Concord High School in Elkhart, our Partners in News at ABC-21 report that a North Side High School substitute Phys-Ed teacher is now accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14 year old girl.

29 year old Aaron Kimbrell is charged with child seduction, child exploitation possession of child pornography and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

Prosecutors say a parent discovered inappropriate videos and messages between the victim and the gym teacher. The alleged abuse happened in May and July of this year. Kimbrell is free from jail on 20-thousand dollars bond.