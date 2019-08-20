North Manchester woman dies in Wabash County crash Monday

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – An 82-year-old woman has died after a crash in Wabash County.

Indiana State Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 24 at Wabash Street around 3 p.m. Monday.

A preliminary investigation reveals that Peggy Boggs, 82 of North Manchester, was driving a 2015 Ford Fusion northbound on Wabash Street when she approached a stop sign at U.S. 24. Boggs failed to stop for the sign, and instead pulled onto U.S. 24 where she was struck in the driver’s door by an eastbound 2003 Ford Ranger.

Boggs was pronounced dead at the scene. Police report she might have suffered from a medical episode prior to the crash.

The driver of the Ford Ranger was not injured.