North Korea fires missile over Japan

JAPAN (WOWO): North Korea made a move that will potentially heighten tensions in that area of the world after firing a missile over Japan and into the East Sea on Monday.

Fox News reports this comes after North Korea held three successful short-range missile tests on Saturday, during the annual military exercises held between the U.S. and South Korean forces that the North claims is a “rehearsal for war.”

Officials say the Pentagon is investigating the launch.

