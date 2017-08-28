North Korea fires missile over Japan

JAPAN (WOWO): North Korea made a move that will potentially heighten tensions in that area of the world after firing a missile over Japan and into the East Sea on Monday.

BREAKING: Yonhap agency says South Korean military confirms North Korean ballistic missile flew over Japan. — The Associated Press (@AP) August 28, 2017

Fox News reports this comes after North Korea held three successful short-range missile tests on Saturday, during the annual military exercises held between the U.S. and South Korean forces that the North claims is a “rehearsal for war.”

Officials say the Pentagon is investigating the launch.