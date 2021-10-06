Non-union City employee 4% raise gets preliminary nod

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): All non-union City of Fort Wayne employees could get a 4% raise soon.

The City Council gave the raises preliminary approval last night, according to the Journal Gazette. City Controller Garry Morr says the city is struggling to recruit and keep employees, and the 4% increase is a “better than average cost-of-living increase.”

The preliminary vote was unanimous, and a second vote is likely for next week. The proposal was part of ongoing budget talks, with a final budget vote set for October 26th.