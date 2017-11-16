Non-functioning cell tower gets extension

ARCOLA, Ind. (WOWO): The owners of a cell tower in northwest Allen County that doesn’t actually broadcast anything have until May to get it up and running.

Skyway Towers was granted an extension Wednesday by the Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals Wednesday. The tower was built in Arcola two years ago, but our Partners in News at ABC 21 report it’s never had an antenna installed, so neighbors say it’s essentially just a giant eyesore that should be removed.

The tower’s tenant is Verizon Wireless. There’s no word on why it’s taken so long to get an antenna installed.