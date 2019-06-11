Nominations Now Being Accepted for State’s Highest Ag Award

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch is now accepting nominations for the 2019 AgriVision Award, which is the highest agricultural honor presented by the state.

Now in its 13th year, the award was established to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to the agriculture industry, whether it’s developing a new technology, managing an agribusiness or organization, or working to address a global issue, to name a few.

“Indiana is on the front lines of agricultural innovation, and Hoosiers are pioneering advances every day,” Crouch said. “This award allows us to recognize several of those individuals who have given so much to agriculture and Indiana over the years.”

The AgriVision Award is open to any Indiana resident and all sectors of the agriculture industry—from bioenergy to livestock to the agbiosciences. Any person or organization may submit a nomination.

Once a winner has been selected, the award will be presented by Lt. Governor Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler during the Celebration of Agriculture at the Indiana State Fair.

“We have some extraordinary individuals that make up Indiana’s agricultural community, and far too often, their work and accomplishments go unrecognized,” Kettler said. “It’s important that we acknowledge those who have been champions for agriculture and helped shape where the industry is today.”

Nomination forms can be found by visiting www.in.gov/isda/3367.htm. Entries must be submitted by 5:00 p.m., ET, on June 30, 2019.