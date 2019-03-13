Noble County teen heralded for saving choking classmate

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): People in Noble County are applauding a teenager for saving the life of a friend.

According to the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, West Noble High School student Titus Allard noticed his classmate, Carl Galloway, choking during lunch. Allard performed the Heimlich maneuver, saving Galloway.

“Carl, after he put his lunch tray up, walked by the table and says, ‘hey, Dr. Baker, Titus saved my life’. I said what are you talking about carl? About that time Tidas walked up and I said, why didn’t you tell me about this and he said, ‘well I didn’t think I needed to,” Principal Gregory Baker told our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The Sheriff’s Office is now calling Titus a “hometown hero.”