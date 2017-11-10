Noble County police seeking escaped work release inmate

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Police are looking for an escaped inmate out of the Noble County Jail.

24-year-old Kayla Preston is part of the county’s Work Release Program. She left the jail at 6:02am Thursday for work in Kendallville and was supposed to return by 6pm, but she never came back.

Preston is 5-foot-3 with blue eyes and brown hair, weighing about 148 pounds. She was last seen driving a red 2010 Ford Taurus with a license plate of WABIKA. The Noble County Sheriff’s Office didn’t specify what Preston was in custody for.

If you know where she is, call police immediately.