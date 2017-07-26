Noble County police seek escapee

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Noble County are looking for an escaped inmate and the woman that may have helped him escape.

Duane Mayfield was last seen leaving the Noble County Jail Tuesday afternoon to attend a meeting at the Bowen Center in Albion, which is a mental health facility, but he never showed up. Police believe he’s in a blue or black Ford Fusion with a woman named Kelsey Parks, and has reportedly been spotted in both LaGrange County and Fort Wayne.

Mayfield has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2006, including drug, theft, and invasion of privacy charges.

If you’ve seen either of them, contact police.