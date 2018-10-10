Noble County Police searching for man prematurely released from jail

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Police are searching for a Noble County man who was prematurely released from jail.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Department reports Charles Wiedman was incorrectly released Tuesday, and was serving time for an auto theft charge.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report Weidman is described as 5’8″ tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you know any information, or know of Weidman’s whereabouts, contact the Noble County Sheriff’s Department at (260) 636-2182. You can also contact your local law enforcement office.