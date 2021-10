NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Authorities in Noble County are on the lookout for a man who managed to escape police custody.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says David Hicks escaped police Monday while they were trying to arrest him on warrants for burglary, theft, and resisting law enforcement. Hicks is a white male, standing five feet eight inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

If you see him or know where he is, call police immediately.