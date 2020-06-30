No Tin Caps Season this year due to COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The announcement was made from minor league baseball officials today, that the 2020 season will be canceled due to the the coronavirus.

Our Partners in News at ABC-21 report that Major League Baseball will not be providing players to their Minor League affiliates this year as well.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner said.

“While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

Both Major and Minor League Baseball pushed back the start of their seasons in response to the coronavirus pandemic.