No progress in Indiana girls’ deaths case from home search

DELPHI, Ind. (AP): A police spokesman says a task force investigating the slayings of two northern Indiana teenage girls didn’t find any solid evidence during the search of a house.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley says investigators could at any time seek more search warrants such as the one that was served at a home outside Delphi Thursday evening.

No arrests have yet been made in the deaths of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams of Delphi. Their bodies were found Tuesday, a day after they went missing from a hiking trail near the rural town about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

A community visitation for the girls is set for 4-8 p.m. Saturday at the Delphi High School gymnasium, with private funeral services scheduled for Sunday.