No injuries in Sunday night fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Four people are safe after a Sunday night fire did damage to their Fort Wayne home.

Firefighters were called to a house in the 1100 block of 3rd Street, just northwest of downtown, at about 11:20pm to find fire on the outside wall that had spread to the interior of the home’s second floor.

Two adults and two children got out safely, and firefighters were able to find and rescue three family pets. Nobody was injured, and the fire was declared under control at 11:44pm.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the home sustained moderate fire and smoke damage, as well as minor water damage.