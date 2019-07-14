No injuries in Sunday morning west central fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department battled a fire in the west central part of the city early Sunday morning.

It started around 6:09 am when the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the 1300 block of St. Marys Avenue on reports of a duplex that was on fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story duplex with smoke coming out of it. One occupant was outside and stated that nobody else was inside.

Firefighters put out the fire that was located in the downstairs bedroom while other fire crews searched the rest of the building to confirm that everyone was out.

Fire crews had the blaze under control in 15 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Fire Department.