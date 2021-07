FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two adults are safe after the exterior of a home near downtown Fort Wayne caught fire Sunday afternoon.

According to the Fort Wayne Fire Department, crews were called to a home at 542 E Leith St. at 1:07pm. Firefighters quickly had the fire under control, declaring it as such by 1:24pm.

The fire was contained to an exterior wall. The cause has not yet been revealed.