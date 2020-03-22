No injuries in Saturday evening apartment fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – No injuries reported after a Saturday evening apartment fire.

It started around 7:45 p.m. when the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to Baldwin Creek Apartments on the 2000 block of Hobson Road. Once fire crews arrived, they noticed black smoke coming from a first-floor apartment window. Firefighters then entered the building to put out the fire and look for any victims.

Fire crews evacuated half of the building. After the fire was brought under control, firefighters ventilated the smoke-filled hallways. Everyone made it out of the building with no injuries including the single occupant of the apartment where the fire started.

It is unknown what caused the fire at this time. Investigators did said the fire appeared to have originated in a bedroom and spread throughout the apartment. The fire remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Fire Department.