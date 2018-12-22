No injuries in Fort Wayne apartment fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne firefighters made short work of an apartment fire last night.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to 5641 Woodshire Drive, near the Marketplace of Canterbury, at 11:17pm Friday. Once on the scene they found a fire in an upstairs apartment.

They were able to contain the fire within the apartment and had it under control by 11:34pm. The apartment suffered moderate smoke, water, and fire damage.

One person who had been inside the apartment managed to get themselves out safely before firefighters arrived. The cause of the fire is under investigation.