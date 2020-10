ANTWERP, Ohio (WOWO): Police shut down a portion of westbound US 24 for several hours after a crash involving three semis near Antwerp this morning.

Officers were called to the scene, just past exit 49, at about 4am according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. One semi rear-ended another, which jack-knifed and ended up catching fire.

The third semi avoided the crash but ended up in a nearby field. No injuries were reported.