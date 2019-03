FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fire crews in Fort Wayne were busy this morning.

Firefighters were called to a home on Vance Avenue, near the intersection with Leroy Avenue, a little after 6am.

Fort Wayne’s NBC reports it didn’t take long to get the fire under control, as a fire station is just blocks away from the scene, but Vance Avenue was closed between Leroy and Carew Street for about two hours as the scene was cleared.

Nobody was hurt.