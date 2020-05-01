No injuries in early-morning fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman and her two children escaped injury from a house fire in Fort Wayne early this morning that shut down a busy Fort Wayne road.

According to the Fort Wayne Fire Department, firefighters were called to a home on East Rudisill Blvd., just a couple of blocks east of Fire Station 11, a few minutes before 5:30am.

They found the home’s second floor and attic engulfed in flames, and crews ended up cutting a hole in the roof to help attack the blaze. Everyone inside the house got out safely before firefighters arrived.

The official cause of the fire is under investigation.

